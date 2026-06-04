Israeli Chief Rabbi Kalman Ber published a scathing letter against the haredi extremists who participated in the violent riot outside the home of Deputy Supreme Court President Justice Noam Sohlberg.

In the official letter, the Chief Rabbi expresses deep shock at the violence and vandalism recently committed and clarifies that they are a perversion of Torah values.

"Lately, we have seen phenomena of violence and vandalism in public and private spaces. The problem is rooted in the fact that certain values are given precedence over others. 'The freedom to protest' can not permit harm to others. This policy leads to bad results. A situation has formed where everyone can hide under the cloak of 'freedom' and allow themselves, because they think they're correct, to express their opinion and position while harming others," Rabbi Ber wrote.

He added that "the values of Israel's Torah are the cornerstone of human existence. They do not change with the atmosphere or people's moods."

According to Rabbi Ber, "Even a struggle for sacred values does not permit harming others. King Solomon, the wisest of all men, warned against this when he said, 'A hot-tempered man provokes a quarrel; A patient person calms strife.' (Prov. 15). The way in which an argument and a struggle should be conducted must be with forbearance, and only in this way can a quarrel be settled."

The Chief Rabbi called to calm tensions. "We call on everyone from a pained heart not to provoke a quarrel, even if something hurts you, be careful not to violate your honor, and to return the favor. To honor the Torah, fight in a manner that does not desecrate the name of Heaven. And there is no permit, G-d forbid, to lift a hand against someone or harm their property or prevent them from reaching their destination."

"This is also an opportunity to call on all those troublemakers who try with all their might to split and divide G-d's nation, avoid disputes and division! We must find what connects everyone and stop the debate and quarrel. We must go in the path of the Torah whose 'ways are pleasant ways, and all her paths, peaceful," Rabbi Ber concluded.