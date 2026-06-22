Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana denounced NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani at the JNS International Policy Summit in light of Mamdani calling AIPAC 'monsters'. "The real.monster currently occupies Gracie Mansion," Ohana declared.

He also warned that Iran’s nuclear ambitions and support for terrorism remain a major threat, saying the Islamic Republic’s leadership “cannot be a partner for permanent peace. Iran’s quest for nuclear weapons is a major threat to our national security interests. We can’t allow Iran to go nuclear."

Ohana praised the cooperation between Israel and the United States under Trump’s leadership, saying joint efforts had “set back Iran’s nuclear and missile programs by years," weakened its proxy network, eliminated senior terror figures, and contributed to bringing Israeli hostages home. However, he argued that the core challenge was not only Iran’s weapons programs but the nature of the regime itself.

“The challenge was never merely centrifuges or missiles. It is the regime," Ohana said. “A regime that exports terror, brutalizes its own citizens, weaponizes the world’s energy lifelines, and openly calls for the extermination of sovereign nations. They need to go, and by God they will go," he added.

Turning to Israel’s global standing, Ohana said the country had emerged stronger despite international pressure and security challenges. “Despite every effort to isolate, intimidate and destroy us, Israel has emerged as a global power, an economic juggernaut, an innovation leader, and America’s indispensable strategic partner," he said.

Ohana concluded by saying terrorism and antisemitism are interconnected threats that must be confronted together.

“The twin threats of terrorism and antisemitism march against us hand in hand," he said. “They build on one another, they embolden one another, and so should we."