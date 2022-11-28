Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben-Gvir criticized Religious Zionism party chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich and accused him of holding up the vote for the next Speaker of the Knesset.

"Terror doesn't wait for us. Violence doesn't wait for us, There are anarchists working in the field. There is no time, we must start the procedures to form a government. I understand that there are factions from the future coalition that do not want to support the replacement of the Speaker of the Knesset, and this is a grave mistake," Ben-Gvir said at the weekly Otzma Yehudit faction meeting Monday.

He added, "I call on all factions of the future coalition to announce their support for the replacement of the Speaker of the Knesset today. We will continue to negotiate with the Likud, we will continue to discuss the issues that are important to us, but this is a big but, we have to start the process, we have to govern the State of Israel and it starts here in the Knesset."

"Replacing the Speaker of the Knesset is the first and most important step and precious time must not be wasted. We have been waiting for more than a year and a half for these moments when we can govern, so let's govern.

Ben-Gvir repeated his demand to investigate the suspension of the IDF soldiers who were involved confrontations in Hebron about a week and a half ago. "It is not clear to me why the IDF rushed to suspend the soldiers, we need to give them our full backing."