The Knesset decided to move the vote on replacing its Speaker until tomorrow (Tuesday) morning instead of holding it today as originally planned.

The compromise was reached after it was established that the opposition intended to hold a long filibuster delaying the vote. In turn, the Likud threatened to activate clause 98, allowing it to bypass the filibuster.

Sources within the Yesh Atid party did not hide their joy. "Likud MK Yoav Kish has been seized by the fear that he is incapable of mustering enough votes, and is also under pressure from the tight timetable. Anyone who thought that it would be easy for Netanyahu the blackmailer and his extremist partners to form a government can now tell how weak and tired he really is. And this is just for starters," they wrote.

Earlier in the day, there was a stormy discussion in the regulatory committee, with committee chairman, Yoav Kish, warning that, "You can't prevent the appointment of a new speaker with the help of dirty tactics. What has been happening here is a disgrace. MK Levy promised to leave his post in an orderly manner after being presented with a letter signed by 64 MKs. I have now learned that two inaugural speeches and reports of two ministers have been put on the agenda of the Knesset plenum. This is a disgrace for a chairman who tries to steal the vote. A filibuster is legitimate, but to schedule a vote without notice is to steal the Knesset. This is an acting chairman who serves by virtue of the law of continuity, and the issue concerns him directly, and his authority is very limited."

The discussion was heated with MK Kish throwing out MKs Yorai Lahav-Hertzano, Naor Shiri, Vladimir Beliak and Meirav Ben-Ari from the Knesset floor.

MK Shlomo Karai (Likud) said: "This is a group that does not know how to transfer power in a respectable manner. I propose that the only issue to come up today will be the election of the Speaker of the Knesset."

Knesset legal advisor, Adv. Sagit Afik, replied that the committee does not have the authority to make such a decision.

MK Moshe Arbel (Shas) pointed out that, "Friday marked the international day for the fight against corruption. Corruption is the abuse of the power of office. That is precisely what it being done here. It is the closest to what we have seen in the US and this comes after the High Court determined how to transfer power in a dignified manner."

MK Vladimir Beliak of Yesh Atid retorted: "You want to promote corrupt laws. This is a disgrace to the Knesset and the State of Israel. I hope the public realizes whom its dealing with. We will use all the tools at our disposal [to stand in your way]. Don't preach morals to us."

MK Simon Davidson (Yesh Atid) added: "For a year and a half you attacked us day and night. If you think we will lay down [now that you're in power], you are wrong. We will not fold. We have no shame. We can also act like you."