US radio host Sid Rosenberg spoke on Sunday at the JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem, addressing the rise of antisemitism in American cities and pleading with the audience to maintain their faith in President Donald Trump following the agreement with Iran.

“I know a lot of people in Israel are very, very upset with my friend the president," Rosenberg noted. "And for what it's worth, me myself, I've been critical of President Trump. And my dear friend Mark Levin, who's coming up next, who is immensely popular. He's been critical. We're asking questions. We want to know what's going on. But I can guarantee you this. At the end of the day, he's still our friend. So before you turn your backs on President Trump, I would think twice about that."

Rosenberg painted a grim picture of the political alternatives, arguing that conditions for Jewish communities would be substantially worse under a different administration. Turning his attention to his home town, he launched a fierce critique against the current leadership of New York City, specifically Mayor Zohran Mamdani whom he said has normalized anti-Jewish sentiment.

“You know what's really cool in New York right now? Hate the Jews. That's cheap. You're cool. If you don't like the Jews, you're cool," Rosenberg said. "I live in a city that has a mayor who's a jihadist, a socialist, a communist, a Marxist, an antisemite. Otherwise, he's not a bad guy. He is the future of this country, my country. So when you talk about the dangers of antisemitism, the United States right now is a tinderbox."

To illustrate the danger, Rosenberg accused Mamdani of failing to condemn antisemitic and anti-American statements made by associates, referencing the incident where an associate, Hassan Piker, stated that “America deserved 9/11." The radio host implored Jewish families in the West to reject intimidation, urging parents to ensure their children never hide religious garments or symbols like the yarmulke or the Magen David.

“Jews are way too OK getting spit at, made fun of, harassed, if not beaten up in the streets, and they don't do anything about it. They don't. And I'm sick of it," Rosenberg stated. "What we've got to do in America is train our kids like you guys do here. We've got to do it. Because if our kids at some point don't defend themselves and words, that doesn't work. OK? I told my son, somebody pushes you or punch you, you punch him back, you punch him harder."

Recalling a personal confrontation on a subway car where he intervened to protect a fellow passenger, Rosenberg concluded his speech by calling on global Jewish communities to mirror the resilience found inside Israel.

"So my suggestion, recommendation is don't be afraid anymore. Don't. Do what they do here. They come at you, you come twice as hard. That's my answer to how we stop all this," Rosenberg said.