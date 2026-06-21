Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, Chief Rabbi of Safed and a member of the Chief Rabbinate Council, sharply criticized the High Court’s intervention in the quasi-constitutional Basic Laws and government decisions.

According to him, the central public struggle in the upcoming elections is not over sectoral issues, but over the question of who holds sovereignty in the State of Israel - the public and its elected representatives, or the judicial system.

Rabbi Eliyahu said: “When the court strikes down Basic Laws, government decisions, and appointments made by elected representatives, it harms the foundations of democracy and destroys it from within. In a democracy, the people are sovereign - not a group of judges who are not elected by the public."

Rabbi Eliyahu added: “Make no mistake, it is important for the public to know: the next elections are about who is sovereign - elected officials or the justices of the High Court."

According to him, “The next elections will be a decision between the rule of the people and the rule of the judges, and the public will be the one that must decide."

Rabbi Eliyahu emphasized that the public debate must be conducted only through democratic means, and called on the public to express its position by voting at the ballot box.