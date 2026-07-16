Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, the Chief Rabbi of Tzfat, on Thursday sharply criticized the possibility that the District Court could approve an alternative to detention for Rabbi Yosef Shoveli ahead of a scheduled hearing in his case.

"We heard in shock that the District Court will hear today a request for a detention alternative for rapist Shoveli ," Rabbi Eliyahu said. "It is important for the judge to know that the Torah equates rape with murder. No less than that."

The rabbi also condemned any move to ease Shoveli 's detention conditions, saying, "We are appalled that the court is considering a hearing on easing the conditions for a person who destroyed families and caused mental, physical, and spiritual harm to many. Any consideration and mercy toward such a person is necessarily cruelty toward the victims."

Shoveli has been indicted on multiple sexual offense charges involving a former student at the Tikun Hamidot yeshiva. Prosecutors allege that he exploited a relationship of spiritual authority and deep psychological dependence to repeatedly sexually abuse the complainant over several years.

According to the indictment, the complainant became religious after completing his military service and joined the yeshiva, eventually living near Shoveli . He allegedly carried out various tasks for Shoveli and his family while developing profound trust in him as a spiritual mentor. Prosecutors claim Shoveli abused that trust by committing sexual offenses on numerous occasions between 2016 and 2021, allegedly portraying the acts as part of a form of spiritual practice with religious significance.

The indictment charges Shoveli with engaging in sexual relations between a religious cleric and a person receiving his religious counseling or guidance. He was arrested early last month after investigators said they had collected 16 testimonies over several years, including accounts from members of his inner circle as well as statements from relatives, parents, and women connected to the case.