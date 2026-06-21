Dovid Tzvi and Shoham Ataya fulfilled the commandment of redeeming their firstborn son near the border fence with Gaza.

Exactly a year earlier, the couple held their Sheva Brachot - a traditional week of celebrations for a couple following the wedding - at the same site, and now returned to mark another significant family milestone.

The commandment to redeem the firstborn is stated in Exodus, following the departure from Egypt, where God commands that the first male child of both human and animal be sanctified. Such a child is redeemed with a payment to a Kohen, or priest, at the age of one month.

During the event, the two expressed their hopes for the future. They said that they anticipate, hope, and demand to hold in the future their son’s first haircutting ceremony, traditionally held at the age of three, in the town of Shvut Aza beyond the fence.