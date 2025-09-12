The name of the woman murdered yesterday in Jerusalem's Gilo neighborhood has been released: Hodiya Fadida, a 25-year-old city resident of the city, who was pregnant.

Her ex-partner Daniel Zalka, who worked as a security guard and had a licensed firearm, allegedly shot Fadida in a parking lot, when he came to return their daughter to her. After shooting her three times at point-blank range, he attempted suicide.

Police investigators believe the murder was planned in detail. Fadida, who recently became religious, was supposed to receive money from Zalka for their daughter, and an argument broke out between them in the parking lot during which he pulled out a gun and fired.

Fadida's partner, who was nearby, heard the shots and came to the scene. Zalka shot himself and was taken to Shaarei Tzedek Hospital in the city in critical condition. Today, the court extended his detention by three days, while he is hospitalized unconscious.