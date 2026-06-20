Former President Barack Obama said the United States may have emerged from the war with Iran in a worse position than before the conflict began, questioning the reasoning behind President Donald Trump’s decision to launch military action.

In an interview with NBC, Obama said the conflict resulted in significant costs, including billions of dollars in spending, pressure on the U.S. military and loss of life, while leaving the situation largely unchanged.

“We’ve now fought a war, spent billions and billions of dollars, put enormous strain on our military. A lot of people have died," Obama said. “And it feels like we’re back where we were before we started the war, except maybe a little bit worse off."

Obama made the comments while speaking with host Craig Melvin ahead of the public opening of the Obama Presidential Center. He was asked about the memorandum of understanding signed between the United States and Iran.

“I am very happy to see a ceasefire, and I’m hopeful that it holds," Obama said, while expressing doubts about the necessity of the war.

He also pointed to the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement negotiated during his presidency, saying the deal had included commitments from Tehran not to pursue nuclear weapons.

“Iran had agreed not to develop nuclear weapons," Obama said, adding that the Trump administration’s withdrawal from the agreement in 2018 contributed to Iran expanding its nuclear capabilities.

The former president noted that the current agreement between Washington and Tehran does not fully resolve the future of Iran’s nuclear program. The memorandum signed by Trump reportedly gives negotiators 60 days to reach a broader agreement aimed at ending the conflict.

During the interview, Obama also discussed the opening of his presidential center, saying it serves as a reminder of democratic values and civic responsibility.

He said the United States is currently experiencing a period of “disruption" and “polarization," with many Americans feeling that trust in democratic institutions and public life has weakened. However, Obama said the center is meant to highlight that citizens still have a role in shaping government.

“We all have the capacity to feel a civic responsibility to make sure our government works," he said. “We all play a part in assuring that our elected officials are accountable."