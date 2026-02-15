Former US President Barack Obama appeared on Tyler Cohen’s “No Lie" podcast this week and stated that “aliens are real."

Obama also dismissed longstanding conspiracy theories, particularly the claim that aliens are being held at the secretive Area 51 military base in Nevada. According to him, there is no underground facility where aliens are being kept-unless there is a “massive conspiracy" hiding such information even from him as President of the United States.

When asked what his first question was upon entering the White House, he once again returned to the subject. “Umm… where are the aliens kept?" he joked. This is not the first time Obama has publicly addressed the possibility of life beyond earth.

The remarks come amid renewed interest in unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), following years of reports about Pentagon-released UFO videos and growing public discussion about the possibility of extraterrestrial life. One of the most well-known claims relates to the 1947 Roswell incident, which believers say involved the discovery of debris from a non-human craft.