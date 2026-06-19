The Ministry of Health announced Friday evening that an individual suspected of being infected with Ebola arrived in Israel after returning from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and is currently being treated in isolation.

The individual, who returned to Israel three days ago, sought medical attention after developing a fever and a headache. At this stage, the case remains the only suspected case of Ebola in Israel.

The patient is being treated under strict isolation conditions in accordance with professional protocols and clinical assessments, and has been transferred to Rambam Hospital in Haifa, which was designated as a specialized center for receiving such suspected cases.

Concurrently, an epidemiological investigation is underway to track potential contacts.

"In recent months, since the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, the Ministry of Health has been continuously monitoring global developments and preparing to ensure optimal readiness for any possible scenario," the Ministry of Health stated.

"As part of these preparations, professional guidelines were distributed to medical staff and relevant hospitals on how to handle suspected cases. Additionally, the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) and specialized gear has been completed, early detection mechanisms have been established for travelers returning from affected regions, and a system for laboratory verification of Ebola has been put in place."

The Ministry of Health reiterated its call to the public to avoid non-essential travel to areas with active Ebola transmission, most notably the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda. For those traveling to these regions, it is recommended to seek individual specialized advice at a travel clinic prior to departure, in accordance with the guidelines listed on the Ministry of Health website.

Travelers returning from the Democratic Republic of the Congo or Uganda, particularly from areas with active outbreaks, who develop a fever or unusual symptoms within 21 days of their return, are requested to stay home, avoid contact with others, and contact the Ministry of Health’s hotline at *5400. It is crucial to inform the operator during the call that they have recently been in an area with active Ebola transmission.

In late May, the Health Ministry said that it is monitoring the outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as reported by the World Health Organization.

Ebola is a contagious disease with high fatality rates, transmitted mainly through direct contact with a symptomatic patient, or with blood, secretions, and bodily fluids.