The Health Ministry announced on Sunday that it has received a report of another person suspected of having Ebola after returning from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The man, who returned to Israel two days ago, sought medical treatment after developing a fever, headache, and diarrhea.

The ministry stressed that the case remains only a suspected one at this stage. Officials said the required series of laboratory tests is already underway, with results expected in the coming days.

The patient is being treated in isolation in accordance with protocols for highly contagious infectious diseases. He has been transferred to Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer, one of Israel's designated facilities for handling such cases.

At the same time, the Health Ministry is completing an epidemiological investigation to identify relevant contacts and examine possible links between the suspected cases. Once the investigation is complete, individuals deemed relevant based on the risk assessment will be contacted directly.

The ministry emphasized that anyone who is not contacted by the Health Ministry does not need to take any action at this time. Officials also reiterated that Ebola is not an airborne disease and is transmitted only through direct contact with a symptomatic patient or with infected blood, bodily fluids, or other secretions.

According to the ministry, health authorities have been carrying out extensive preparedness measures in recent months in response to Ebola outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda.

As part of those preparations, professional guidelines have been distributed to medical teams, protective equipment and specialized supplies have been procured, and early detection procedures have been established for travelers returning from affected areas.

The Health Ministry again urged the public to avoid non-essential travel to areas experiencing active Ebola outbreaks, particularly the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda.

The ministry stressed that there are currently only two suspected cases and that no confirmed case of Ebola has been diagnosed in Israel to date.