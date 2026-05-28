The Health Ministry on Thursday morning said that it is monitoring the outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as reported by the World Health Organization.

As of May 26, nearly 1,000 cases and more than 200 deaths have been reported. In neighboring Uganda, isolated cases have been reported, all of them imported from the Democratic Republic of the Congo or with a known epidemiological link to cases originating there.

Ebola is a contagious disease with high fatality rates, transmitted mainly through direct contact with a symptomatic patient, or with blood, secretions, and bodily fluids. At this stage, there is no known spread of the virus outside Africa, except for patients who were securely flown for medical treatment in Europe and the US.

The Ministry stressed, "As of Thursday, and as far as is known, there has never been an Ebola case in the State of Israel."

"The Health Ministry recommends avoiding nonessential travel to areas where there is known and active morbidity. In the event of travel to these areas, the Health Ministry recommends receiving individual consultation at a travel clinic, as detailed in the guidelines for travelers abroad on the Health Ministry website."

The Ministry also asked that travelers who have returned from areas where Ebola morbidity exists and develop fever or unusual symptoms within 21 days of their return avoid contact with others, immediately contact a medical professional by phone, and inform the professional during the call that they visited an area where there is Ebola morbidity.

"The Health Ministry is conducting ongoing monitoring of the events and will update medical teams and the public as needed," the Ministry added.