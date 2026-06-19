Dov Hikind, Chairman and Founder of Americans Against Antisemitism, responded to criticism of President Donald Trump following the memorandum of understanding with Iran, saying that while he believes the agreement is a serious mistake, claims that Trump has abandoned Israel go too far.

“I don’t believe President Trump has deserted Israel," Hikind wrote. “I think the MOU is a mistake that carries potential for disastrous outcomes. I am highly frustrated and disappointed in President Trump, but let’s be somewhat nuanced and measured in what and how we speak about all this."

Hikind pointed to Trump’s public comments that the United States would stand with Israel if military action against Iran became necessary.

“As the President publicly stated today, if Israel needed to attack Iran, America would be there. That is not how a man who has abandoned Israel would speak," he said.

The former New York State Assemblyman noted that while he has supported Trump in three elections, he has never ignored concerns about the president’s rhetoric.

“I’m not a ‘Trumpy.’ I acknowledge that. I supported him three times but didn’t support him in 2016 when he was running in the primary. I supported Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio at first," Hikind wrote, explaining that Trump’s “flippant way of speaking" has always troubled him.

“Now that flippancy has been directed towards Bibi and Israel to some degree, and it cuts like a knife. I own that," he added.

Hikind reserved his sharpest criticism for Vice President JD Vance, expressing concern over his ties with commentator Tucker Carlson and his recent remarks regarding Israel.

“JD is undoubtedly a problem. He and Tucker are close," Hikind wrote, referencing past criticism Vance and Carlson have directed at Trump before later becoming allies.

He accused Vance of repeatedly criticizing Israel despite the close cooperation between Jerusalem and Washington during the conflict with Iran.

“Israel just fought side by side with the US and arguably did much of the heavy lifting on air control and intelligence in Iran," Hikind stated. “Even if this MOU is a good thing, it’s awful to speak this way about a recent war partner."

Hikind concluded by warning against those who blame Israel for every conflict, saying that people must be willing to recognize reality and reject hatred.

“Any good-faith actor can see what’s happening. The only question is whether you want to see it," he wrote.