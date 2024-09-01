A memorial service will be held on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. local time outside of the Israeli consulate located at 800 Second Avenue at 42nd Street for the 6 hostages who were kidnapped and murdered by Hamas terrorists, including American Hersh Goldberg-Polin. During the gathering, attendees will protest against a ceasefire and urge the IDF to win.

Speakers will include WABC’s Sid Rosenberg and former NY Assemblyman Dov Hikind.

Former NY Assemblyman, Americans Against Antisemitism founder Dov Hikind said, “We call on the Biden-Harris Administration to stop pressuring Israel. Just as America would respond anywhere else in the world to the murder of Americans, there must be full and complete destruction of Hamas.

He added: "America must not permit a double standard for the murderer of Jewish Americans. Had America not insisted on "humanitarian aid" that strengthened Hamas and delayed the Rafah offensive, much bloodshed would have been prevented and the hostages freed long ago.

Hersh Goldberg-Polin was an American who got murdered by a terrorist organization and America must stand strongly with Israel today.”