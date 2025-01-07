The Arutz Sheva - Israel National News Jerusalem Conference will take place in New York on May 18, 2025. Ahead of the conference, former New York State Representative Dov Hikind spoke with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News about one of the greatest themes of the conference - the challenges of antisemitism in the US.

"Everyone is very concerned. The numbers don't lie - the fact is that the incidence of Jew hatred all over the United States and the world is at levels that have never been seen before."

Hikind noted that the statistics only reflect part of the problem. "The numbers don't lie, but it's much worse than they show. So many people who are victims of antisemitism are afraid to report it."

He expects the situation to change direction soon. "With the Trump administration coming in very soon, we're going to start making a dent in this. Don't think that this is the Messiah coming, though."

He thinks the war has changed things for the better in this regard. "After October 7th, there has to be an approach that may actually work. We need to look at educating everybody about what happened, about Jew hatred - especially for our own children."

Hikind specifically notes that the issue is bipartisan. "The left has been a problem for a while now, but people on the right are also allowing antisemitic statements or acts. You cannot indulge in antisemitism, I don't care what your party affiliation is."

He concluded by addressing reports that he may become the Presidential Envoy to Combat Antisemitism. "I'd be honored, and if God wants it to happen it's going to happen. Whatever happens, I will continue to be involved in the fight against those who hate the Jewish people."