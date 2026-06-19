The White House called off Vice President JD Vance’s scheduled Thursday night flight to Switzerland, where he was slated to attend Friday's formal finalization of the diplomatic memorandum of understanding with Iran.

An administration official attributed the sudden postponement to a series of unsettled operational details regarding the impending round of bilateral diplomacy.

The official statement from the executive branch clarified the logistical gridlock.

“As the Vice President said at his press conference, the plans for the upcoming technical talks have not been finalized, and the U.S. delegation has been prepared to depart at the first available opportunity. But the logistics of these negotiations have never been simple or predictable," a spokesperson said in a statement quoted by CNN.

Maintaining a fluid posture on the diplomatic timeline, the representative further noted, “As of now the Vice President is not departing tonight. We will let you know as soon as we have a concrete update about the next step. We look forward to beginning technical talks as soon as possible."

Prior to the delay, Vance had publicly affirmed his desire to fly to Europe for an in-person signing event, even as he cautioned that the itinerary remained variable. The vice president had also stated that he was "certainly planning" to head the American diplomatic team when operational negotiations kick off, which authorities originally anticipated would occur over the weekend.

The dynamic shifted significantly earlier on Thursday when the pro-Iranian, Hezbollah-linked Lebanese media outlet Al-Mayadeen reported that Tehran froze its own delegation's departure for Switzerland.

Citing an inside Iranian source, the outlet stated that the freeze was prompted by ongoing Israeli military operations targeting southern Lebanon. The reporting underscored that the Iranian government explicitly signaled to Washington and international intermediaries that Lebanese territorial security remains a non-negotiable, fundamental pillar of its participation in the broader peace framework.