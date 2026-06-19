The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) issued a blunt warning on Thursday regarding the Trump administration's provisional nuclear roadmap with Tehran, urging lawmakers to intervene and ensure a final treaty completely dismantles Iran's strategic military programs.

In a statement, the prominent lobbying group framed the current diplomatic window as a direct consequence of intense, coordinated military and intelligence operations spearheaded by Washington and Jerusalem.

“For 47 years, the Iranian regime has been at war against America and its own people. At President Trump’s strong direction, America, working together with Israel, has decimated Iran’s leadership, nuclear program, and military assets, and created the opportunity for a diplomatic agreement," said AIPAC.

Despite acknowledging the strategic openings created by these operations, AIPAC expressed severe reservations regarding the preliminary terms of the electronic "Islamabad MoU" brokered by international mediators.

Protesting the current framework's immediate concessions, the organization noted, “The initial Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that has been reached with Iran raises significant questions. The MOU provides for sanctions relief to Iran in exchange for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz and vague Iranian commitments on its nuclear program. As negotiations commence on a final nuclear agreement, Congress must receive complete information on the deal and play a critical role in ensuring a final deal meets President Trump’s stated objectives for the war..."

According to the statement, the baseline for a successful final treaty should be nothing less than the total capitulation of Iran's nuclear and conventional state apparatus. AIPAC reminded lawmakers that a binding accord must strictly mirror President Trump’s own stated war mandates, “Obliterate Iran’s ballistic missile arsenal and production capability, annihilate its navy, sever its support for terrorist proxies, and ensure the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism never acquires a nuclear weapon."

Looking ahead to the high-stakes, 60-day technical negotiations scheduled to begin in Switzerland, the lobbying organization demanded that Capitol Hill retain robust oversight of the diplomatic text. Rather than accepting localized freezes or partial dilution of near-weapons-grade materials, AIPAC insisted that any final agreement must forcefully and transparently strip the Islamic Republic of its atomic infrastructure.

“A final deal must permanently and verifiably end the regime’s nuclear program-including the removal of all enriched uranium from Iran and the dismantlement of all enrichment sites. The final deal should also address Iran’s illicit ballistic missile and drone program and end the regime’s financing of terror groups that wreak havoc around the world," the statement concluded.