The protocol activated during a suspected terrorist infiltration was declared on Thursday evening in several communities across the Golan Heights and the eastern sector of the Lebanese border, following the detection of suspects near the border.

According to initial reports, approximately six suspects were spotted across the border fence, roughly one kilometer from Majdal Shams. Following the identification, IDF forces in large numbers were scrambled to the area and initiated extensive searches and a manhunt.

As part of the operation, the IDF is utilizing a helicopter and additional specialized assets to scan the terrain. The current assessment is that at least some of the suspects remain in the border sector, outside the fence.

In light of the incident, local residents have been instructed to minimize outdoor movement until further notice. Concurrently, local rapid-response security teams in nearby communities have been called up.

Defense officials noted that the border area near Majdal Shams is a known corridor for occasional drug smuggling attempts. However, given the heightened security tensions in the sector, the 210th Division is taking extreme precautions and treating the incident with the utmost seriousness.