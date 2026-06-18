As the Jewish people neared the end of their forty-year journey through the wilderness, one might have expected a sense of excitement and anticipation to fill the camp. After all, the Promised Land was finally within reach.

The generation that had left Egypt was nearly gone. The years of wandering were drawing to a close. The long-awaited destination lay just ahead. Yet instead of gratitude and optimism, the people once again descended into complaint.

“There is no bread and no water," they protested, “and our souls are disgusted with this miserable bread" (Numbers 21:5).

The irony is striking. The “miserable bread" they referred to was the manna, the miraculous food that descended daily from Heaven. For four decades, G-d had sustained them directly, providing nourishment in the middle of a barren desert. Yet what had once inspired wonder had become ordinary.

The miracle had become routine. And once that happened, appreciation gave way to dissatisfaction.

The response is swift. Venomous snakes enter the camp, causing widespread suffering. Realizing their mistake, the people approach Moses and ask him to pray on their behalf. G-d then commands Moses to fashion a copper serpent and place it upon a pole. Anyone bitten by a snake who looked upward toward it would survive.

At first glance, the remedy seems puzzling. Why a serpent?

Rashi (Rabbi Shlomo Yitzchaki, 1040-1105), quotes the Talmud (Rosh Hashanah 29a), which famously asks this question and explains that the serpent itself possessed no healing power. Rather, when the Israelites looked upward and directed their hearts toward their Father in Heaven, they were healed. The cure, therefore, was not physical but spiritual.

The people had become consumed by what they lacked. They focused on inconveniences rather than blessings. They saw obstacles rather than opportunities.

The copper serpent forced them to look up. It compelled them to lift their gaze beyond their immediate frustrations and reconnect with a broader perspective.

That lesson remains profoundly relevant.

Human nature has not changed very much over the past three thousand years.

Most of us find it easier to notice what is missing than to appreciate what we already possess. We focus on the promotion we didn’t receive, the opportunity that slipped away, the challenge that remains unresolved or the disappointment that continues to weigh on us. In doing so, we often overlook the countless blessings that surround us every day.

This tendency has become even more pronounced in the modern age.

Social media constantly exposes us to carefully curated images of other people’s lives. We see their vacations, achievements, celebrations and successes while comparing them to our own private struggles and disappointments.

The result is often a persistent sense of dissatisfaction. No matter how much we have, it somehow never seems enough.

The Israelites suffered from a similar malady. After years of experiencing miracles, they had stopped noticing them. What should have inspired gratitude instead became a source of complaint.

The danger of such an attitude is not merely that it makes us unhappy - it distorts reality.

When people become fixated on what they lack, they lose sight of what they have. Their perspective narrows. Small frustrations grow into major grievances. Temporary setbacks begin to feel overwhelming.

That is why the Talmud quoted by Rashi emphasizes that the people had to look upward. Sometimes the greatest challenge in life is not changing our circumstances but changing our perspective.

The same reality can appear entirely different depending on how we choose to view it. This does not mean ignoring difficulties or pretending that problems do not exist. Judaism has never demanded blind optimism.

Rather, it means maintaining a sense of proportion. It means recognizing that alongside every challenge there are blessings. Alongside every disappointment there are gifts. Alongside every frustration there are reasons for gratitude.

As the Jewish people stood on the threshold of entering the Land of Israel, they needed to learn this lesson one final time. Because a nation that cannot appreciate manna in the desert will struggle to appreciate prosperity in its homeland.

And the same is true for us. Life will always present challenges. There will always be reasons to complain.

But there will also always be reasons to give thanks too.

Parshat Chukat reminds us that the direction in which we look often determines what we see.

When we focus only on what is lacking, dissatisfaction grows. But when we lift our eyes upward and recognize the blessings that G-d has bestowed upon us, we discover a deeper sense of perspective, gratitude and faith.

And sometimes that change in outlook can be the greatest healing of all.