Israel has filed a civil lawsuit in the Haifa Magistrate's Court seeking approximately two million shekels from four terrorists from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), convicted of the kidnapping and murder of IDF soldier Moshe Tamam in 1984.

The suit, submitted by the State Attorney's Office on behalf of the Ministry of Defense, aims to recover payments made by the State to Tamam’s bereaved parents under Israel’s Fallen Soldiers Families Law.

The defendants are convicted terrorists Ibrahim Abd al-Razak Biadsa, Ibrahim Naif Abu Mukh, Salah Abu Mukh, and the estate of Walid Nimer Asad Daka, who led the cell and ordered Tamam’s murder. Daka died in 2024 while serving his sentence.

According to the lawsuit, in August 1984 the terrorists kidnapped Tamam while he was hitchhiking near Netanya. They blindfolded him and tied his hands and feet, holding him for several days before murdering him and leaving his body in an olive grove near Mevo Dotan.

The State is requesting that the terrorists reimburse all payments made to Tamam’s parents over the years, as well as any future payments the State will bear. The lawsuit emphasizes that the perpetrators of the kidnapping and murder should bear the financial consequences of their actions.

"The entire public should not have to bear the costs caused as the result of acts of terror," the lawsuits emphasizes.

The State further noted that the acts reflect a "loss of human and moral values" and represent a severe violation of the sanctity of life and the integrity of body and mind.

The suit cites the original verdict, in which the court described the murder as "a premeditated, planned, cold-blooded act," and declared the motivation for the kidnapping and murder to be Tamam’s service in the Israel Defense Forces.