Haredi parties are pushing the coalition to speed up legislation on the draft law. The coalition plans to delete from the conscription law all sections except the provision on release of draft-dodgers in order to advance the move quickly.

Kan reports that the Knesset's legal adviser, Sagit Afik, has already made clear in private conversations that she will oppose the move for legal reasons.

Because of the complexity of passing a law in an expedited procedure from the outset, the coalition wants to carry out the move and is determined to advance the legislation nonetheless.

Likud reportedly promised Shas chairman Aryeh Deri several days ago that they would bring the law to a vote, but due to the legal complexity, the target date was postponed to this coming Monday.

However, UTJ chairman Moshe Gafni and other members of his party do not see the move as an appropriate solution and still insist on passing the dayare subsidy law, which does not have a majority in the Knesset.