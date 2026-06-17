US President Donald Trump held a press conference today (Wednesday) at the G7 Summit in Evian in which he spoke about the agreement with Iran to end the conflict that began on February 28, 2026.

"On Sunday, we reached an agreement with Iran that achieves everything we set out to accomplish," Trump began, "ending the current conflict, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and preventing Iran from ever obtaining a nuclear weapon."

He noted that the stock market has surged and oil prices have dropped in response to the announcement of the newest agreement with Iran.

"If we didn't do this deal, we could have dropped bombs for another three weeks, two weeks, four weeks, two years. You would never have the Hormuz Strait open. You would never have success. Your market, instead of going up at levels that no one has ever seen before, would go down at levels that nobody ever saw before," he said.

According to Trump, "This wasn't a three-month deal. This was years in the making. And you know why? Because I was the one who killed General Soleimani. If I didn't kill General Soleimani, we probably wouldn't be talking about this deal right now, because he was a mad genius. They never were able to replace him."

"The past two days have provided a chance to discuss the details of this historic agreement with many of our closest friends and allies, including the G7 nations and many presidents and prime ministers," he said. "They are thrilled that we made a deal. There's not one nation that came to us and said, 'Please, sir, keep dropping bombs on them.' Stupid people say that."

Trump stated that he believes that Iran's new leaders who replaced the leaders who were killed during the war are "smarter" and "far less radicalized" than their deceased predecessors. He called what happened in Iran a form of "regime change" and said that he expects Iran to behave very differently in the wake of its losses during the war.

"The one thing I didn't want to see is economic catastrophe," he said. "If you kept this going, this could have happened. But all I know is that every time we talked about the possibility of peace, the stock market shot up like a rocket ship."

Trump said that "the one President I did not want to be was the late, great Herbert Hoover," in reference to the President at the time of the 1929 stock market crash that kicked off the Great Depression.

The President said that he had sent a copy of the Memorandum of Understanding with Iran to Israel.

Trump criticized the previous nuclear deal with Iran that was signed by the Obama Administration for paving the way for Iran to develop nuclear weapons. He called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a "very good man" and "an amazing prime minister."

"We had a little dispute over Lebanon," Trump said of his relationship with Netanyahu. "I said, 'You can do a little softer touch, Bibi. You don't have to knock down a building every time somebody walks into it that's from Hezbollah.' It's been an amazing partnership. But he will say, we're the big partner and they're the very small partner, and that's true."

"They could do a much better job on Hezbollah," Trump said of Israel.

Comparing his deal with the JCPOA, Trump said: "It's a Memorandum of Understanding. If it doesn't get done in 60 days, that's alright - we go back to bombing. I don't want to do that because it's so good, but we might have to because we're never going to let them have a nuclear weapon. But they've agreed not to, and you'll see that very clearly in the agreement."

Addressing the removal of Iran's stockpiles of enriched uranium, he said: "Technical discussions on the removal of all stockpiles of enriched materials will begin immediately. He added, "And unlike Barack Hussein Obama, who sent Iran pallets of cash, any relief they receive under this deal, they'll have to get based on merit-and it won't be from us."

"The most important clause," he said, is the clause that states that "they will never have a nuclear weapon. And it doesn't say that they'll have one in five years or ten years."

"Every administration, for decades, has sought to get Iran to relinquish its nuclear ambitions, but the threat only got bigger... What I'm doing-and what I did-should've been done years ago... but it wasn't," Trump said. "No President in history has ever been tougher on Iran than I have - and they know that. If they don't honor the agreement... we'll probably go back to bombing them until they honor it."

"Iran agreed that they will neither produce nor procure nukes," he said, contrasting that formulation with previous formulations that only included language on the building of nuclear weapons but would technically allow Iran to purchase nuclear weapons from third parties.

Trump said that Iran should have "some" ballistic missiles because surrounding nations possess such weapons, but that would be one of the "non-nuclear issues" that will be discussed with other nations, as would Iran's continued support for its terrorist proxies.