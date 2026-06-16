צה"ל תקף את המשגר דובר צה"ל

The Israeli Air Force intercepted several rockets launched today (Tuesday) by the Hezbollah terrorist organization toward the area where IDF forces are operating in southern Lebanon.

According to the IDF, the rockets were fired toward the forces' area of operations, but in accordance with existing policy, no warning sirens were activated.

A short time after the launch, the Israeli Air Force struck and destroyed the launcher from which some of the rockets had been fired. The IDF said the strike was carried out rapidly after the source of the fire was identified.

The IDF also reported that earlier in the day, a suspicious vehicle was identified in the area where forces are operating in southern Lebanon. Troops initially fired warning shots toward the vehicle and later carried out a strike in the area to remove the threat.

Meanwhile, Lebanon's Al-Mayadeen channel reported that four people were killed in an Israeli strike in the village of Mifdoun in southern Lebanon.

The strike was carried out approximately 2.5 kilometers from the security zone in which IDF forces are operating in southern Lebanon, with the aim of removing an immediate threat to the troops.