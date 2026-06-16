The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) prevented a complex attempt to carry out a coordinated terrorist attack involving explosive drones and sniper fire, which targeted the festive showcase event held by President Donald Trump for his birthday.

The event took place two days ago on the South Lawn of the White House. According to information provided by FBI Director Kash Patel, law enforcement authorities have so far arrested five people suspected of involvement in planning the attack.

Details published in a report by the New York Post indicate that the uncovered plot was based on a multi-stage operational plan. In the first stage, members of the cell allegedly intended to launch drones carrying explosives in order to strike buildings near the event compound. The explosions were meant to create mass panic among attendees and cause the large crowd to flee in a direction that would lead them directly toward a team of snipers positioned in advance to target them. The plan then included a “second wave" of attackers whose role was to carry out a ground assault on the gates of the White House.

The investigation found that the FBI uncovered the plot last Wednesday, June 10. Following the intelligence information received, FBI agents carried out a targeted raid in Cincinnati, where the first suspect in the case was arrested.

According to reports, several additional suspects arrived between June 12 and 13 in Fredericksburg, Virginia, in order to complete preparations for the attack. During an examination of one of the detainees’ iPhones, investigators identified at least 23 different users on the encrypted messaging app Signal who had actively participated in conversations and discussions about the nature and details of the planned attack.

One of those questioned admitted to law enforcement officials that the main goal of the operation was to target politicians who had received funds from the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC.