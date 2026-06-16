The United Nations Human Rights Council held a discussion today (Tuesday) on the publication of a report by a Commission of Inquiry against Israel, during which hundreds of thousands of Israeli civilians who live in Judea and Samaria and even Israel's capital of Jerusalem were demonized as "Nazis" by the Palestinian Authority ambassador, Ibrahim Khraishi.

IDF Lt.-Col (res.) Maurice Hirsch was scheduled to address the council during the discussion to rebut the claims made in the report and defend the "settlers" whom the report attacked. However, after allowing multiple speakers to attack Israel, the council declared that there was "no time" to allow the Israeli to speak in his nation's defense, even though he had only been allotted 90 seconds before being prevented from speaking.

Hirsch published the address he would have given if he had been allowed to speak, in which he stated: "I am not a thief, I am not a murderer. I am just a proud Jew living in my 3,500-year-old ancestral homeland. But this UN report chooses racial profiling over fact-finding."

"Imagine the outcry if the claim was that all UN peacekeepers are sexual predators, or that all UN secretary generals are Nazis, that all Muslims are hijackers, that all Somalis are pirates, that all Irish Catholics are terrorists, that all Colombians are drug dealers. Stereotyping and scapegoating have no place in decent society. They are false, they are ugly, they incite hatred," he added.

"So why does this Council tolerate vile stereotypes when they are made by this commission of inquiry against Jews? Over 750,000 Jews live in Judea and Samaria and East Jerusalem. Less than 0.01% are involved in crime of any sort. But according to the COI, all are violent settlers, and no different from the genocidal Gazan terrorists who raped, murdered and tortured Jews simply for being Jews," he said.

"Vicious generalizations and stereotyping are the tools of racists and the familiar instruments of the Nazis, and now the diabolical devices of the Protocols of the Elders of Zion and Der Strummer are joined by their successors, the reports of this so-called UN Commission of Inquiry," Hirsch concluded.

Professor Anne Bayefsky, President of Human Rights Voices and Director of the Touro Institute on Human Rights and the Holocaust, told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News that "IDF Lt.-Col (res.) Maurice Hirsch was poised to address the UN Human Rights Council by video on June 16 in response to an extraordinarily vile and antisemitic report of the UN 'Commission of Inquiry' (COI) on Israel. He had been asked to appear by the UN-accredited NGO, the Touro Institute on Human Rights and the Holocaust, and U.S.-based Human Rights Voices. But the Council declared it had run out of time before he spoke."

"The three-person Commission, established by the Council in 2021, was first chaired by notorious anti-Israel UN fixture Navi Pillay. Current members are Chris Sidoti (Australia), Srinivasan Muralidhar (India)(Chair), and Florence Mumba (Zambia)," she noted.

"The UN Council and its COI make a habit of stacking the deck against Israel. The public release of the report was delayed until the last minute, in order to obstruct rebuttals while the UN lies traveled all the way around the world. The COI will be releasing yet another report with incendiary false claims next week - after the commissioners appearance at the Council has ended - thereby avoiding any public debate on that report whatsoever," she said. "Today’s report was focused on the grotesque demonization of all Israeli 'settlers.'"

Among other things, it demands that all Israeli "settlers" be labeled "'persistent perpetrators for child killing, maiming, sexual violence."

If anyone was under the impression that the UN attack is only about “settlers" in Judea and Samaria, and that Israeli Jews can be divided into good guys and bad guys, the COI extremists (posing as “independent experts") proved them wrong. The report makes clear that the COI’s intended target is the State of Israel, period. In the report’s words, the Secretary-General should issue a condemnation of "Israeli settlers, as an extension of the State of Israel."