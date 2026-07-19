Residents of Havat Gilad are receiving an outpouring of support from Israel and communities around the world following a devastating fire that destroyed numerous homes and businesses in the community.

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The details of the incident are still being investigated, although many residents and supporters fear that the blaze was the result of deliberate arson.

According to a statement issued by the community, 15 family homes were completely destroyed, 10 businesses - including the “Tzameret" lumber yard - were burned to the ground, and 10 additional homes and warehouses suffered severe damage. The total financial loss is estimated at tens of millions of shekels.

For many hours, hundreds of young people from farms and hilltop communities throughout Judea and Samaria joined firefighters and aerial crews in battling the flames and protecting Havat Gilad.

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Despite the extensive destruction, the community’s message is one of determination and renewal.

“The terrorists torched and destroyed - Am Yisrael is building Havat Gilad," the statement declared.

Supporters are now mobilizing to assist families who have lost their homes and business owners whose livelihoods were destroyed. The campaign is focused on rebuilding Havat Gilad rapidly and strengthening the community for the future.

“Am Yisrael is stepping up, uniting, and rebuilding the farm - bigger, stronger, and more prosperous than ever," the statement said.

Organizers are calling on supporters throughout Israel and around the world to participate in the restoration effort and help ensure that the residents of Havat Gilad do not face the aftermath alone.

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