Four major Iranian banks suffered a cyberattack since Friday, a statement by the Coordination Council of Iranian Banks confirmed.

The statement added, "Immediately upon identifying unusual activity, technical teams implemented the necessary protective and preventative measures to safeguard customer data and banking infrastructure."

WANA cited technical assessments claiming that no data leaks or unauthorized access to customer data have occurred.

One shopkeeper told Iran International that "nearly 90% of bank cards" had been denied for around four hours.

The banks have not resumed normal services.