A 19-year-old man was killed after falling into a lion enclosure at the Arruda Câmara Zoo in João Pessoa, in the state of Paraíba, Brazil.

According to reports, he entered a restricted and sealed-off area in violation of all safety rules. The young man climbed over a six-meter concrete wall, bypassed protective barriers, and used a tree as support to reach the enclosure. He was mauled to death by the lion.

Following the tragic incident, the zoo was immediately closed to visitors until further notice. Local police have opened an investigation to determine the man’s motives.

Police officials said, “It is not yet clear why he chose to enter such a dangerous area that was completely closed off to visitors.”