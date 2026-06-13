ההפגנה בירושלים דוברות המשטרה

Protesters against the government demonstrated on Saturday night at multiple locations across the country. In Jerusalem, demonstrators clashed with police and caused disturbances.

Three protesters were arrested after police confiscated amplification equipment; they were later released.

According to the Jerusalem Police, "District officers and Border Police forces acted against individuals causing disturbances at Paris Square, after the protesters conducted an unauthorized march, blocked roads, and used amplification equipment in violation of the protest conditions approved by the Supreme Court."

The police added, "The event began as a protest but escalated into a public disorder incident, including road blockages and the use of high-powered amplification equipment near residential areas, disrupting daily life at the location."

"After the police team announced to the protesters the need to comply with the protest conditions and stop using the amplification equipment, they refused, and the equipment was confiscated."