A senior official in Hamas' internal security apparatus announced that the terror organization will "soon" carry out public executions of Gazans whom it claims acted as Israeli agents and were involved in the killings of Al-Qassam Brigades terrorists.

The announcement, released via Palestinian Arab channels, stated that the decision to carry out executions was made in response to calls voiced within the Gazan public. Hamas did not provide a specific date for the executions.

The terror group also claimed that its members captured an individual allegedly involved in the killing of Ezz al-Din al-Haddad, a commander of the Al-Qassam Brigades. According to the statement, the suspect was detained during the operation, and at that moment, an Israeli intelligence officer in contact with him reportedly disconnected the call.

Hamas added that its internal security apparatus has achieved successes in countering Israeli intelligence activities in the Gaza Strip. They also claimed that the use of double agents led to the exposure of a large number of suspects believed to be collaborating with Israel.

According to Hamas, some of the suspects who were exposed attempted to flee to areas under Israeli security control. The terror group presented these measures as part of an ongoing effort to combat infiltration and intelligence-gathering attempts by Israel inside the Gaza Strip.