The Iranian judiciary has carried out the death sentences of two individuals detained during the wave of nationwide demonstrations that swept the country in January, according to an official announcement published Monday by the regime's legal outlet, Mizan News.

The executed men, identified as Mehrdad Mohammadinia and Ashkan Maleki, were condemned to death following their arrests on a series of state security charges.

Authorities accused the pair of intentionally setting fire to a house of worship located in the Gisha neighborhood of Tehran. Additional counts levied against them included orchestrating clashes with domestic security forces, creating street blockades, and causing extensive destruction to public infrastructure.

According to statements released by the judiciary, the capital punishments were executed only after the convictions had been reviewed and formally sustained by Iran's Supreme Court.

To justify the executions, Mizan News circulated documentation detailing what the state characterized as a formal confession by Maleki. The published account alleged that the two defendants breached the perimeter of the mosque's courtyard and ignited a fire utilizing fuel that had pooled on the ground from capsized motorcycles.

The executions come a week after Iran executed a citizen convicted of espionage, claiming he "sent multiple messages to hostile networks affiliated with “the Zionist-American enemy", including coordinates and information on facilities producing parts related to the country’s defense industries."

Iran is the world's second most prolific executioner after China, according to rights groups based outside the country, which accuse the Islamic Republic of using capital punishment as a tool to instil fear throughout society.

Amnesty International published a report two weeks ago finding that Iran executed more than 2,150 individuals last year.

The organization confirmed that at least 2,707 executions took place globally in 2025. Of that international total, an astounding 2,159 hangings were carried out by Tehran alone, a number that more than doubles the Iranian regime's execution metrics from 2024.