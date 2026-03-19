Iran executed three men on Thursday after convicting them of involvement in the killing of two police officers during protests in January, according to the judiciary’s Mizan news agency.

The men, identified as Mehdi Ghasemi, Saleh Mohammadi and Saeed Davoudi, were hanged in the city of Qom after being found guilty of the capital offense of “waging war against God," or moharebeh under Iranian law. Authorities also accused them of carrying out actions in support of Israel and the US.

According to reports, the three were accused of attacking the officers with knives and swords.

The executions mark the first officially announced hangings linked to the wave of nationwide protests that erupted in late December and intensified in early January.

Human rights organizations sharply criticized the move, stating that the three had not received fair trials. According to the groups, the convictions were based on confessions allegedly obtained under torture, with claims that there was no witness testimony or video evidence placing them at the scene. The defendants were also said to have been denied proper legal representation.

Particular concern had been raised over Mohammadi, who had recently turned 19 and had participated in international wrestling competitions, including winning a bronze medal at an event in Russia. Advocacy groups said he was injured during detention and that his case was handled in expedited proceedings that did not meet basic legal standards.

The executions came a day after Iranian authorities carried out the hanging of Kouroush Keyvani, a dual Iranian-Swedish national accused of spying for Israel.

Rights organizations warned that the recent executions could signal an increase in the use of capital punishment. Some estimates indicate that dozens of detainees connected to the protests may be at risk of execution.

The demonstrations began over economic grievances before expanding into broader anti-government unrest. Iranian authorities have attributed the violence to foreign-backed activity, while rights groups have accused security forces of carrying out a deadly crackdown.

Officials have stated that thousands were killed during the unrest, including members of the security forces and civilians, while rights organizations have reported significantly higher figures.

Iran’s judiciary has indicated that it will continue to pursue harsh penalties against individuals accused of violent actions during the protests, with hundreds reportedly still facing charges that could carry the death penalty.

Iran remains among the countries with the highest number of executions globally, according to human rights organizations, with reports indicating a sharp rise in executions over the past year.