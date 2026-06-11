The Rabinowitz family recently moved to Givat Sde Yonatan in the BInyamin Region, redeeming thousands of dunams of land in a historic area.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News, Eitan Rabinowitz said the family moved to the Sde Yonatan after 15 years in the town of Ahiya. "We were looking for our next mission," he explained.

Eitan and his wife Ra'aya are parents to ten children, and feel strongly that they "merited to join the great phenomenon of all the farms and hilltops, which today are making a historic change in the entire area. This is a process which is creating an enormous concept in an entire area which has been abandoned for years - between communities, next to communuties."

Regarding the location, he said, "Just behind us is the Alon Road, the main road which leads to communities in eastern Binyamin and the Jordan Valley. The entire area here, from Kafr Deir Dibwan whcih is north of us and out to the road, was abandoned land. There were rock attacks, explosives, and it is all being prevented, thank G-d, thanks to our presence and the whole chain of farms which stretches eastward from the mountain ridge. We merit to be the first emissaries who are here, thank G-d, on the spear's tip."

Rabinowitz also called on the public to take part in the activities at the site, saying, "We call on the entire people of Israel to join us. Everyone is invited to come, to visit." At the site, there are "talks of settling the Land, on the whole issue of pioneering, and the connection to the Land of Israel."

"At the end of the day, we are at the arrow's tip, but the thicker the arrow's head behind us is, the thicker the rows, the further forward we will able to go."