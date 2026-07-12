The Binyamin Regional Council announced this evening (Sunday) that soldier Eytan Yisrael Kantman, of blessed memory, 23, a resident of the community of Neria, passed away under tragic circumstances.

Eytan Yisrael, the son of Benaya and Naama Kantman, grew up in Beit El and moved several years ago to Neria with his family.

He studied at the Bnei Binyamin yeshiva high school in Beit El and later at the Mitzpe Yericho Yeshiva. He subsequently attended the Lev Academic Center, and in 2025 completed his studies as an academic reserve (Atuda) student in computer science and enlisted in the IDF as an academic professional officer.

Eytan Yisrael is survived by his parents, Benaya and Naama, and his siblings: Elkana, Tamar, Yair, Yonatan, and Moshe Achiyah.

Binyamin Regional Council head Israel Ganz eulogized him: “Our hearts are broken by the difficult news of the passing of Eytan Yisrael Kantman, of blessed memory. This is a moment of profound pain for the Kantman family, for the community of Neria, and for all of Binyamin. There are no words that can comfort the magnitude of this loss. On behalf of the residents of Binyamin, I wish to send condolences to his parents, Benaya and Naama; to his brothers and sisters-Elkana, Tamar, Yair, Yonatan, and Moshe Achiyah; to his extended family, his friends, and all who loved him. We embrace the entire Neria community in this difficult hour. May his memory be blessed."