The opening ceremony of the Israeli National Pavilion took place this morning (Wednesday, 10 June 2026) under the leadership of the International Defense Cooperation Directorate (SIBAT) within the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD), with the heads of Israel’s defense industries in attendance.

Israel’s participation in ILA Berlin 2026 comes amid a record-breaking year for Israeli defense exports, which surpassed the $19 billion threshold in 2025, driven in part by the expansion of the Arrow 3 deal with Germany.

The exhibition serves as an important platform to advance and deepen strategic partnerships - both with Germany and with other friendly nations across Europe.

ILA Berlin, held biennially at Berlin ExpoCenter Airport, is one of the world’s largest and most important aerospace and defense exhibitions, serving as a central arena for the international aviation, space, and defense industries.

The Israeli delegation is showcasing advanced Defense-Tech capabilities across a range of operationally proven domains, including: aerospace and space systems; air defense; unmanned platforms and counter-UAS solutions; radar and electronic warfare; AI-driven command, control, and situational awareness; and advanced homeland security.

Director of SIBAT, Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yair Kulas: “We arrived at ILA Berlin with the tailwind of an all-time record in Israeli defense exports, as Israeli technology is seeing growing global demand. Israel’s participation in the exhibition reflects the Ministry’s strategy to deepen defense and strategic cooperation with Germany, and the significant potential for expanding business partnerships with German industry and additional European nations."

Israel's Ambassador to Germany, Mr. Ron Prosor: “Israel's presence at ILA today, and the cutting-edge Israeli technologies on display, offer the most concrete demonstration of Israel's contribution to German and European security. This is true at any time - and especially now, as Israel, Germany, and Europe face shared security challenges, including the infiltration of Iranian-origin technologies into the European arena and shared threats in the fight against terrorism. The close strategic relationship between our two countries, including in the defense sector, holds enormous potential for future cooperation in additional areas, including joint technological development and production."