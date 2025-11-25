The Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) Defense Export Controls Agency (DECA) published its operational scope at its 16th annual conference on Tuesday, attended by hundreds of leading Israeli defense exporters. Against the backdrop of the defense export reform led by the Ministry, the event focused on export policies and oversight mechanisms, addressing current challenges and market shifts in the global defense sector.

IMOD Director General, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram opened the DECA conference and outlined the Ministry's strategic priorities for defense exports: expanding activities in existing markets, proactively entering new markets, establishing national leadership in the Defense-Tech sector, and fostering Israel's unique ecosystem. To support these objectives, the Ministry will reduce policy constraints and streamline licensing timeframes as part of a more enabling regulatory approach, designed to facilitate the defense industry's rapid adaptation to accelerating global changes and increasingly dynamic market conditions.

Head of DECA, Racheli Chen, presented the agency's key performance metrics for 2025, demonstrating growth in export licensing activities. DECA processed 16,566 marketing license applications, with Europe and Asia representing the primary destinations at 38% and 32% respectively. The 5,770 new export license applications processed for weapons systems and defense solutions were similarly concentrated in European markets, which accounted for 41% of total requests.

IMOD Director General, Maj.-Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram: “While the prolonged multi-front war has yielded many significant successes, it has depleted resources, capabilities, and reserves. Therefore, we must dramatically increase Israel's defense exports as a central mechanism to strengthen the IDF with new systems, as a tool for international policy influence, and to fortify both our defense industry and economy."

Head of DECA, Racheli Chen: “Exporters' ability to compete in global markets is what enables Israel to maintain its technological independence and supremacy. Defense exports are not merely a protective shield - they are a leading economic engine. Our shared responsibility is to ensure this engine continues to thrive, strengthen, and adapt to evolving challenges while safeguarding Israel's security and political interests. Without an independent, robust, and prosperous defense industry, we cannot develop next-generation systems or maintain autonomous, advanced production lines for the IDF. Defense export oversight is not merely a system of restrictions - it is a sophisticated and dynamic mechanism. On one hand, it must ensure responsible oversight and protect Israel's interests while strengthening the IDF. On the other hand, it enables and will increasingly enable defense industries to operate efficiently, innovate, develop, and enter competitive new markets. This reflects our understanding of current challenges and our commitment to establishing oversight that is both effective and values-driven, while also being enabling. Throughout the years, we have and continue to advance processes that reduce regulatory burden, evolve policy, and continuously improve our operational procedures.”