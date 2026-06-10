At a time when public trust in political leaders is often in short supply, the Haftorah for Parshat Korach offers a powerful and timely lesson.

The Haftorah, drawn from I Samuel 11:14-12:22, records the prophet Samuel’s farewell address to the nation. Having guided Israel for decades as judge, prophet and spiritual leader, Samuel stands before the people and subjects himself to a remarkable public test.

“Here I am," he declares. “Testify against me before the Lord and before His anointed: Whose ox have I taken? Whose donkey have I taken? Whom have I defrauded? Whom have I oppressed? From whose hand have I accepted a bribe that I should shut my eyes because of it? I will return it to you" (I Samuel 12:3).

It is an astonishing challenge.

Samuel invites the entire nation to scrutinize his conduct. He asks whether he ever misappropriated public property, abused his authority, oppressed the weak or accepted a bribe. Any citizen with a grievance is welcome to come forward.

The response from the people is immediate and unequivocal: “You have not defrauded us, nor oppressed us, nor have you taken anything from anyone’s hand" (I Samuel 12:4).

Samuel then presses the point further, calling upon G-d as his witness. Once again the people affirm his integrity.

Imagine such a scene taking place today.

How many political leaders would willingly stand before the public and invite a comprehensive examination of their financial dealings, ethical conduct and use of public office? How many could do so with complete confidence that no stain would be found on their record?

Samuel could.

And that is precisely why these verses deserve our attention.

The connection to Parshat Korach becomes readily apparent. At the heart of Korach’s rebellion was an attack on the legitimacy of leadership. Korach accused Moses and Aaron of elevating themselves above the nation and implied that their authority was self-serving.

But the Torah repeatedly demonstrates that Moses and Aaron neither sought power nor exploited it. They served the people with humility and sacrifice. The Haftorah reinforces that same message through the example of Samuel.

True leadership is not measured by the authority one possesses but by how that authority is exercised.

Samuel understood that public office is a sacred trust. A leader is not an owner of power but its temporary custodian. He is accountable not only to the people but also to G-d.

This principle has profound implications for modern Israel.

Thank G-d, the Jewish state has achieved extraordinary accomplishments in its nearly eight decades of existence. It has absorbed millions of immigrants, revived the Hebrew language, built a thriving economy and defended itself against relentless enemies.

Yet alongside these achievements, Israelis have witnessed no shortage of political scandals. Prime ministers, ministers, mayors and public officials have faced investigations, indictments and convictions. Allegations of corruption have become a recurring feature of public life.

The problem is not unique to Israel. Corruption has plagued governments throughout history and across the globe. But that should not lessen our concern.

After all, the Jewish state was founded not merely to provide physical refuge for the Jewish people. It was also meant to embody Jewish values in the public sphere.

The prophet Samuel teaches that integrity is not an optional virtue for leaders. It is a prerequisite.

A society can survive policy disagreements. It can endure fierce political debates. It can even withstand mistakes in judgment.

What ultimately erodes public confidence is the perception that leaders are serving themselves rather than the public.

When citizens lose faith in the honesty of those who govern them, cynicism spreads. Respect for institutions declines. Social cohesion weakens.

That is why Samuel’s example remains so relevant.

Notice that he does not merely claim to be honest. He welcomes scrutiny. He understands that accountability is essential to leadership.

In Jewish tradition, leaders are expected to be transparent and beyond reproach. Samuel embodied that ideal.

As Israelis continue to grapple with political polarization, judicial disputes and questions regarding public trust, the Haftorah reminds us of the kind of leadership our tradition demands.

We need leaders who view public office as a responsibility rather than an entitlement. Leaders who recognize that they are servants of the people, not masters over them. Leaders who understand that integrity matters more than ambition and character more than charisma.

More than three thousand years after Samuel addressed the nation, his challenge echoes across the generations: Examine my conduct. Judge my actions. See whether I have acted honestly.

It is a standard that every leader should aspire to meet - and one that every citizen should demand.