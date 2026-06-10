The Haftorah for Parshat Shlach, taken from the second chapter of the Book of Joshua (verses 1-24), tells a dramatic story.

As the Jewish people stand poised to enter the Promised Land after forty years of wandering in the wilderness, Joshua dispatches two spies to scout out Jericho. There they encounter Rahab, who risks her life to shelter them and ultimately helps ensure the success of Israel’s entry into the land.

At first glance, the connection to Parshat Shlach is obvious. Just as Moses sent spies into the Land of Israel, Joshua does the same. But the similarities merely serve to highlight a profound contrast.

The spies sent by Moses - with the exception of Joshua and Caleb - returned demoralized and fearful. Rather than viewing the Land of Israel as a Divine gift waiting to be embraced, they saw only obstacles and dangers. Their lack of faith led the nation astray, condemning an entire generation to die in the desert.

Joshua’s spies, by contrast, return with a message of confidence and conviction. “The Lord has delivered the entire land into our hands," they declare (Joshua 2:24). Where the earlier spies saw giants, these spies saw opportunity. Where the previous generation faltered, the next generation was prepared to act.

The lesson is as relevant today as it was more than three thousand years ago.

The struggle over Eretz Yisrael has never been solely a military or political contest. At its core, it is a test of faith, vision and national purpose.

Again and again throughout Jewish history, there have been those who looked at the Land and saw only difficulties. They focused on the challenges of settling it, defending it and developing it. Others looked at the very same hills and valleys and saw the unfolding of G-d’s promise to His people and the restoration of Jewish sovereignty after centuries of exile.

The Haftorah urges us to adopt Joshua’s perspective rather than that of the spies in the Torah portion.

Indeed, the very first chapter of the Book of Joshua emphasizes this point repeatedly. God commands Joshua, “Every place upon which the sole of your foot shall tread I have given to you" (Joshua 1:3). The land is not merely territory. It is an inheritance. It is a sacred trust bestowed upon the Jewish people.

And that trust carries responsibilities.

For nearly two thousand years, Jews prayed facing Jerusalem. We recited the Grace after Meals which includes a plea for the rebuilding of the Holy City. We concluded the Passover Seder and the Yom Kippur service with the words, “Next year in Jerusalem."

Our ancestors did not yearn merely for a refuge. They longed for a homeland. They dreamed not only of survival but of return.

Thank G-d, much of that dream has become reality. The State of Israel has flourished beyond anything previous generations could have imagined. Desolate hills have been transformed into thriving communities. Ancient Hebrew has been revived as a living language. Millions of Jews have returned home.

Yet the work remains unfinished.

Large parts of the Biblical heartland of the Jewish people - the very regions where Abraham walked, where Jacob dwelled, where Joshua fought and where the prophets spoke - remain the subject of political controversy and international pressure.

Too often, the world speaks of Judea and Samaria as though they were foreign lands. Yet these are the places where Jewish history was forged. Hebron, Beit El, Shiloh and countless other sites are not peripheral to our story; they are its foundation.

The Haftorah reminds us that the generation that entered the land succeeded because it possessed clarity of purpose. Joshua’s spies understood that the question was not whether the task would be difficult. The question was whether the Jewish people would have the courage to fulfill their mission.

That challenge has not disappeared.

Settling all parts of Eretz Yisrael is not merely a matter of demographics or security. It is an expression of our connection to the land that G-d promised to our forefathers. It reflects our belief that Jewish history did not begin in 1948 and that our rights do not depend on the approval of foreign governments or international institutions.

The generation of the wilderness allowed fear to shape its destiny and paid a terrible price. The generation led by Joshua chose faith over fear and changed the course of history.

As we read this week’s Haftorah, the question before us is the same: Will we view the Land of Israel through the eyes of doubt, or through the eyes of destiny?

The Land awaits its children. The only question is whether we possess the vision and determination to answer its call and make it our own.