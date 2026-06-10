The court ordered the release of a minor who was arrested on suspicion of injuring and assaulting a police officer at the Tel Talpiot homestead.

The minor was taken to the police station during the past weekend and was held overnight in custody. At the court hearing in his case, the police asked the judge to extend the youth's detention for an additional five days.

Attorney Nati Rom, who represents the minor on behalf of the Honenu organization, demonstrated during the hearing that the minor did not assault the officer as alleged, and that he was arrested while on his way to the hometead. As a result, the court rejected the police request and ordered the immediate release of the minor without any restrictive conditions. The judge wrote in his official decision, "There is no significant evidence against the suspect and he is not connected at all to the assault incident."

After the release decision Rom said, "Again and again we encounter wrongful arrests of minors from Israeli homesteads with no criminal record. In this case the police again claim before the court that the child attacked officers and obstructed officers, and when the officer was asked a few questions it became clear that there really was no attack there and there is no indication of an attack and that the minor was arrested on his way to the farm where he lives. This phenomenon is wrongful and must end."