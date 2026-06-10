Shas MK Yinon Azoulay on Tuesday night slammed Deputy Attorney General Gil Limon, claiming that he is the main figure behind the sanctions against the haredi community, and tells Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara what to do.

"She does his will," he told Kol Hai Radio. "He is the brain behind it all. The only message transferred through his spine is one of hatred - hatred towards the haredim, the Right, and [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu."

Azoulay also responded to the earlier disagreement in the Knesset Committee between himself and Limon, in which Limon said that the questions which arose were "populist."

"When we accused the Attorney General of things, she stood up and left. They are unable to deal with things face-to-face. When they come to the Knesset, to the house of the people of Israel, they need to understand that they will not feel comfortable. The goal is for them to understand that there are legislators, and the legislators will make their choices heard."

Azoulay also stressed that the haredi parties are not opposed to expanding benefits for reservists and other families, but do not allow these benefits to come at the expense of Torah families.

"Do not raise a hand against Torah Jews," he warned. "In any place where people try to harm them, we will stand as a fortified wall."