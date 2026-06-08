Education Minister Yoav Kisch announced Monday during a press briefing that the Education Ministry’s policy is to work toward returning to in-person learning as quickly as possible, subject to Home Front Command guidelines.

The decision followed a round of consultations with senior Education Ministry officials, local authority heads, regional council representatives, and additional partners.

During the briefing, Kisch said that the gap created between the approval of workplaces and economic activity and the ban on opening the education system is unreasonable. If the economy is allowed to reopen near protected spaces, then the education system should also operate under a protected framework.

As part of this, special emphasis will be placed on returning special education, frameworks for at-risk youth, informal education, and preparations for end-of-year events.

Tuesday will be used as an organization day and for making contact with students, with the intention of returning on Wednesday to in-person learning under a protected framework.

Regarding matriculation exams, no matriculation exams will be held this week, in line with the Minister’s consistent policy that Israeli students will not take external matriculation exams under fire. Some exams will be postponed, while others will be canceled and replaced with internal grades.