An indictment was filed Monday morning in the Haifa District Court against 18-year-old Yosef Gazawi of I’billin following a joint investigation by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and the Northern District Police’s Galilee crime-fighting unit.

According to the investigation, Gazawi allegedly planned to carry out a terror attack against a Jewish community near his place of residence. Investigators said that in recent months he studied and searched for materials related to weapons use and the preparation of explosive devices, and also attempted to obtain weapons, including an M16 rifle.

The investigation further revealed that various types of ammunition were discovered hidden in his home. Authorities determined that the suspect had been advancing security-related activity and supporting the Hamas terrorist organization.

According to a joint statement by the police and Shin Bet, Gazawi sought to carry out missions and attacks on behalf of Hamas. Following the collection of evidence, the case was transferred to the Haifa District Attorney’s Office, which filed an indictment through attorney Daniel Koplev and requested that Gazawi remain in custody.

The Shin Bet and Israel Police stressed that they view with utmost severity attempts by Israeli citizens to act on behalf of terrorist organizations against the country’s citizens.

In their joint statement, the agencies said they would continue to act decisively to thwart any terrorist activity that threatens Israel’s security.