The IDF and ISA on Tuesday struck in the northern Gaza Strip, eliminating terrorist Abdallah Jahja, a terrorist in the Naval Force of Hamas' military wing.

During the October 7th Massacre, Jahja infiltrated Israeli territory.

Throughout the war and in recent days, he advanced terror attacks in the maritime domain targeting IDF troops and Israeli civilians.

Alongside Jahja, two additional terrorists from Hamas' military wing were eliminated: Mohammed Al-Hawari, a cell commander in Hamas' Zeitoun Battalion; and Sabhi Saqallah, an observation operative in Hamas’ Zeitoun Battalion.

"The terrorists advanced terror attacks targeting IDF troops and Israeli civilians, and were eliminated in order to remove the threat," the IDF stressed following the strikes.