The IDF and Shin Bet confirmed on Friday that they struck in the Khan Yunis area a day prior and eliminated the terrorist Anas Mahmoud Ahmed Hamdan, a Hamas Company Commander who served as a central figure in the captivity of Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip and participated in the processes related to their transfer and return to Israel as part of hostage release deals.

Additionally, Hamdan was responsible for the propaganda activities of Hamas’ Khan Yunis Brigade.

According to the IDF, for years, including throughout the war, Hamdan served as a close aide to senior commanders in Hamas’ military wing, including Mohammed Deif and Rafaa Salameh.

During the war, Hamdan was directly involved in holding Israeli hostages in Hamas captivity and was responsible for documenting the hostages during the release ceremonies. Prior to the war, he was also involved in the captivity of Avera Mengistu.

Recently, Hamdan trained Hamas terrorists and worked to advance terrorist attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians. The terrorist posed a threat to IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip and was eliminated in a precise aerial strike.

The IDF stated that Hamdan’s elimination marks a significant milestone, eliminating a terrorist who played a central role in supporting and securing senior Hamas leaders responsible for the October 7 massacre.