Earlier on Saturday, the IDF identified a vehicle moving suspiciously toward IDF soldiers near the area of Tebnit in Lebanon.

The vehicle was traveling through an active combat zone that had been evacuated. The IDF had received concrete indications that Hezbollah would direct fire toward IDF soldiers from the same area. Additional intelligence and operational information indicate that Hezbollah conducts extensive terrorist operations in this area.

Following the identification of the vehicle, and in light of the concrete indication of Hezbollah fire in the area alongside the threat posed to the soldiers, the vehicle was struck.

"An initial inquiry indicates that two officers and a soldier in the Lebanese Army were inside the vehicle," the IDF said later. "The incident is under review."

"It should be emphasized that the area is an active combat zone, and movement in the area requires coordination with the IDF.

"The IDF is reviewing the incident, and lessons will be learned accordingly. The IDF operates against the Hezbollah terrorist organization, not against the Lebanese Army."