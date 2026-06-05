The Israel Police announced on Friday morning that an attempted stabbing at the entrance to a police station in Kafr Yasif was foiled.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 5:30 a.m., when a terrorist exited a vehicle near the station’s entrance, charged at a Border Police officer who was standing there with a knife, and attempted to stab him.

The officer quickly subdued the terrorist, who was neutralized at the scene, and the knife was seized.

The terrorist, a 23-year-old resident of Jdeideh-Makr, was arrested and taken for questioning at the station.

A decision will be made at the end of the interrogation on whether to request an extension of his detention in court.