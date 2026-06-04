The family of Nirel Zini, an officer in the Givati Brigade and a resident of the Dor Tzair neighborhood, was informed that the human bones discovered yesterday in Kfar Aza do not belong to him.

According to current assessments, the bones found on the kibbutz grounds belong to a terrorist and not to Zini, whose head was severed on October 7 and has not been found since.

Nirel Zini was murdered on October 7 in his neighborhood in the kibbutz, together with his partner, Niv Raviv. Only six days after the massacre, after the two had been classified as missing, their families were informed that their bodies had been found.

Several months later, the family was informed of an additional horrifying detail: that Nirel had been beheaded by the terrorists and that the body brought for burial had been laid to rest without the head.

Following the discovery of the bones and the answers that were received, Nirel’s father, Amir, made an urgent appeal to the authorities to continue search operations.

Amir Zini told Ynet: “The discovery of human bones in the area shows that the site has still not been fully cleared, and there is an urgent need to return to searches and conduct another examination of the neighborhood and its surroundings immediately. Our life’s mission is to bring Nirel to a complete burial, and we will turn over every stone to fulfill this mission. Help us. We can’t search alone anymore."