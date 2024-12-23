Dawn broke over Kibbutz Kfar Aza on Saturday, October 7, 2023. None of the kibbutz residents or IDF soldiers could have imagined the human drama that would unfold in the coming hours - a story of supreme bravery, infinite sacrifice, painful loss, and hope born from darkness.

The IDF site "Remembering the October 7 massacre" explains:

"On the morning of October 7, around 6:29 A.M., Hamas terrorists infiltrated Kibbutz Kfar Aza using paragliders, motorcycles, and cars. They began their attack by flying over the security fence with paragliders, which enabled them to reach the community quickly. Other groups of terrorists breached the community’s security using motorcycles and cars.

"The first response team tried to defend the kibbutz with their own arms, but there were too many terrorists. The terrorists utilized automatic weapons, grenades, and knives during their infiltration of this community. They broke into houses and killed residents on the spot.

"A total of 19 people were taken hostage and 200 people were killed in the kibbutz, including 40 children. Many victims were found with their hands bound behind their backs or decapitated."

When the first sirens echoed throughout the kibbutz, a young father from the Ayalon family faced an impossible decision. As a Duvdevan Unit veteran and a member of the kibbutz's emergency response team, he knew his duty was to go out and protect the community, even if it meant leaving his beloved family behind in the safe room. In those moments, he couldn't have known that his family's fate would become tragically intertwined with the unit where he once served.

Inside the safe room, his daughter Gali and other family members experienced terrifying moments as they heard the sound of breaking glass and terrorists' footsteps in their home. Their voices speaking Arabic echoed through the house, and their repeated attempts to breach the safe room door created moments of unimaginable anxiety.

Meanwhile, the Black Company's intervention force from the Duvdevan Unit, including Teams 40 and 60, was among the first to arrive on the scene. They positioned themselves in the southern part of the kibbutz and immediately began decisive operational activity. It was Team 40 that arrived at the critical moment at the Ayalon family home. In intense firefights, they surprised the terrorists - some were eliminated on the spot while others fled. The warriors broke into the house and rescued the family, with Gali later testifying through tears: "Duvdevan fighters saved my family."

The chilling tragedy is that in those fateful minutes, while his former unit comrades were saving his family, the father fell in battle against terrorists while defending the kibbutz. He never knew that the very unit where he had served was the one that saved his loved ones. Shortly after, Team 100 and the unit's reserve soldiers joined the fight, focusing on the Dor Tzair neighborhood area. The fighting was particularly intense, with terrorists entrenched in strategic positions maintaining heavy fire. Despite the immediate danger, the warriors continued to advance, evacuating civilians and engaging the enemy.

Amidst the chaos, the extraordinary courage of Yona Brief emerged, as he chose to treat two severely wounded unit members under heavy fire. During his devoted care, Brief was critically wounded by terrorist fire. Despite a determined 14-month battle in intensive care, Brief succumbed to his wounds, leaving behind a legacy of sacrifice and courage.

Another moving story from that difficult day is that of Team 100's fighters. As described by Knesset Member Hili Tropper, even after being severely wounded in battle and losing their beloved comrade, Omri Michaeli, they refused to give up. Despite their serious injuries, they escaped from the hospital to attend Omri's funeral and carry his coffin - an act symbolizing the powerful bond and mutual commitment among the warriors. Their actions demonstrated that even in the darkest moments, the brotherhood of warriors transcends physical pain and personal loss.

Duvdevan fighters Courtesy

The battle for Kfar Aza extracted a heavy toll from the Duvdevan Unit. Brave warriors fell in battle, many were wounded, but their spirit remained unbroken. They continued to fight courageously, protect Israeli citizens, and fulfill their mission with absolute loyalty.

The bravery of Duvdevan fighters in the battle for Kfar Aza will be remembered for generations as a symbol of courage, sacrifice, and determination. The story of the Ayalon family, the heroism of Yona Brief, and the dedication of Team 100's fighters exemplify the fighting spirit and brotherhood that characterized the unit in those difficult moments.

The bravery of Kfar Aza residents will be remembered by the fighters as well. For the story of one of them, Erez Yatzkan, click here.

The story of Kfar Aza on October 7, 2023 is a story of loss and pain, but also of hope and heroism - a story that will forever be etched in the annals of the State of Israel.

IDF Major (Res.) Guy Farache is Executive Director of Friends of Duvdevan.